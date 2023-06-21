ICON Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $195.44 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,729,534 coins and its circulating supply is 959,741,285 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,714,396.8709532 with 959,714,553.3412576 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19414197 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,823,616.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

