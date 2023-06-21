Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 3.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 2,533,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,151,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

