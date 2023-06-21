Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.51.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 713,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,519. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

