Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,893. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

