HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. HI has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $167,941.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.66 or 1.00137938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00380802 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $137,062.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

