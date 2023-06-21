Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $201,105.87 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00016167 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.61 million and approximately $201,105.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.27 or 0.99920083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80079776 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,106.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

