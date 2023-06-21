Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221,250.15 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00015879 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.55 million and $221,250.15 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,658.07 or 1.00174173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.80079776 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,106.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.