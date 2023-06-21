Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.10 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

Shares of LON HFEL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 245 ($3.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4,083.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 239.50 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.93 ($3.80).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,693.54). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.