Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.11

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 18978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

