Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $43.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,290.117973 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04981786 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $162,948,108.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.