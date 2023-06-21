Head to Head Survey: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of The Carlyle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of The Carlyle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group $4.44 billion 2.52 $1.23 billion $2.07 14.91 Dundee $6.66 million 13.21 $13.16 million ($0.28) -3.57

This table compares The Carlyle Group and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Carlyle Group and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group 1 5 11 0 2.59 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given The Carlyle Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Carlyle Group is more favorable than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares The Carlyle Group and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group 20.29% 25.89% 8.12% Dundee N/A -8.47% -6.12%

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.