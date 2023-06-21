Head to Head Review: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44% Akili N/A -78.63% -35.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Akili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 22.14 $216.00 million $6.34 46.73 Akili $320,000.00 280.89 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shockwave Medical and Akili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $273.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Akili has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Akili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akili is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Akili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Akili on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

