Head to Head Contrast: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Street Properties and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61% True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.88 $1.09 million $0.07 20.15 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

