Head-To-Head Comparison: iPower (NYSE:IPW) vs. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) and iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fastenal and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 1 4 2 0 2.14 iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastenal presently has a consensus price target of $54.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. iPower has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given iPower’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Fastenal.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPower has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.2% of Fastenal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of iPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fastenal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of iPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.59% 34.83% 24.25% iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastenal and iPower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $6.98 billion 4.64 $1.09 billion $1.95 29.10 iPower $79.42 million 0.42 $1.52 million ($0.35) -3.57

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than iPower. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fastenal beats iPower on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co. engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

