Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.42

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 592694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Harmonic by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

