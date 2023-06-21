Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.84) to GBX 960 ($12.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.22 ($13.73).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 798.40 ($10.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 807.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 836.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 735.60 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.10).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

