Harbor Group Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,707,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

