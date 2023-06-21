H2O DAO (H2O) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.64 Million

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.64 million and $275,386.90 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.