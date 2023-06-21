Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 63,514 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

