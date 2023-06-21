Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. 1,036,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

