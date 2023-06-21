Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,572 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 743,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,976. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.