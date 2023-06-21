Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 32,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after buying an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.64. 396,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,808. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

