Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 172,790 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 172,790 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 2,224,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,307,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

