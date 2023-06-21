Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $36.25 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.68. The company had a trading volume of 560,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average of $372.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $456.98. The stock has a market cap of $429.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

