Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.78 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 61,118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

