Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $13.49 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.95. 233,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,172. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.88.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

