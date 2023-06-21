Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.39 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.76. 278,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,677. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 285.45, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

