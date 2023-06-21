Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.90. 237,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

