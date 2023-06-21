Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,395.10 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $491,395.10 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00284177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00495269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00055465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00385618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

