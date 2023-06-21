Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

