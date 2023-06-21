Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $488.86. 1,303,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

