Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 550 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,645. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

