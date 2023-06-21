Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.24. 194,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

