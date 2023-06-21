Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.27. 140,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.