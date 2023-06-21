Greenfield Savings Bank Has $3.24 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.93. 261,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,276. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.62 and a 200 day moving average of $365.39. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

