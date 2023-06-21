Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. 845,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

