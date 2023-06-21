Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 1,058,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,334. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

