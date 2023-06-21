Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

