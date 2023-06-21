Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

APD stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $287.14. 73,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,032. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

