Grassi Investment Management Purchases 660 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

