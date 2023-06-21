Grassi Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.