Grassi Investment Management Acquires 80 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $3,105,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

