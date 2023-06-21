Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 176,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 37,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 30.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

