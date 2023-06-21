Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 682,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,913% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.