Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Head to Head Review

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Elme Communities.

This table compares Global Self Storage and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10% Elme Communities -12.32% -2.10% -1.42%

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Global Self Storage pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.61 $2.06 million $0.25 19.76 Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.58 -$30.87 million ($0.30) -52.37

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

