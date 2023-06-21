Glendon E. French III Sells 10,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of LUNG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 430,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,894. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.