Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

