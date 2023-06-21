Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 1,553,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

