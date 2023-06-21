Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. Handelsbanken cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $26.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

