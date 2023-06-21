Gena L. Ashe Sells 7,235 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 115,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.64. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anterix

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

